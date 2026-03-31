Student union demands action after NSFAS pays deceased students

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NSFAS faces growing pressure to fix its systems after funds were wrongly paid to deceased and ineligible beneficiaries.

The union of student has called for urgent reform at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after shocking findings by the auditor-general.

This comes after it was revealed that 822 deceased people continued to receive NSFAS funding. The report also found that thousands of people who did not qualify were paid.

South African Union of Students (SAUS) said it “expresses its profound outrage and deep concern” over the situation. It described it as a “serious institutional failure that undermines the core mandate of NSFAS and erodes public trust”.

The student body said the issue is especially serious because many students are still struggling to get funding. “At a time when thousands of deserving students are being excluded, defunded, or left in prolonged uncertainty regarding their funding status, such mismanagement is both unacceptable and deeply unjust,” said SAUS.

It added that NSFAS is meant to help poor and working-class students. When money is misused, it directly compromises that mission and entrenches inequality.

SAUS noted that higher education minister Buti Manamela has admitted there are problems with the system used to check student information. It said this must now be followed by “urgent, decisive, and transparent corrective measures”.

The student body also recognised the work of acting NSFAS CEO Waseem Carrim, saying his efforts to improve systems and fix problems should continue.

However, SAUS said more action is needed.

“We wish to state clearly that this is not a moment for instability or reactionary responses,” it said. It called on NSFAS officials to fix the problems, take responsibility and rebuild trust.

SAUS wants stronger checks to make sure that only the right students get funding. This includes working closely with government departments like home affairs and the South African Revenue Service (Sars). It also called for a full investigation, including by the Special Investigating Unit, to track where the money went.

It said accountability must be enforced. “Those who are found to have [acted] unlawfully, negligently, or in bad faith must face clear and decisive consequences, including removal from the institution and possible legal action,” said SAUS.

The student body also wants wrongly paid funds to be recovered and for honest students not to be punished for these mistakes.

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