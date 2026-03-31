The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fare hikes are necessary due to April's fuel price increases, says the SA National Taxi Council.

Taxi fares to rise, hitting commuters’ pockets

Taxi associations are preparing to hike their fares this week and pass the cost of fuel increases on to consumers already hard-pressed by the high cost of living.

Bus operators have also warned they would be looking to government subsidies to cushion the blow from the fuel hike set to take effect on April 1.

Full story here

Protest over Nigerian ‘king’ turns violent in Eastern Cape

A march over the installation of a Nigerian "king" in KuGompo City turned violent when protesters torched an unconfirmed number of cars believed to belong to foreigners. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

A peaceful march turned violent on Monday as protesters objecting to Nigerian “kingdom” influence in the Buffalo City metro, Eastern Cape, began smashing and setting fire to alleged foreign-owned businesses and vehicles.

Police were forced to use stun grenades and teargas to quell the mob.

Ten vehicles believed to belong to foreigners were stoned, damaged and some torched by the rioting protesters who took to the streets in protest after an unconfirmed video of the “coronation” of a Nigerian Igbo “king” in KuGompo City earlier this month, where chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was named the “Igwe Ndigbo of East London”.

Click here to read more

LISTEN | Government’s plans to increase free basic electricity to poor homes to 200kWh

Free tokens were issued outside working hours for prepaid meters. Stock photo. (123RF/liudmilachernetska)

The ministry of electricity and energy is looking at the possibility of increasing free basic electricity for indigent families from 50kWh to 200kWh a month.

Director-general Subesh Pillay said on Sunday the plan to increase the free units had arisen from a recent study that looked into universal access to energy that showed the 50kWh introduced in 2003 is insufficient and should be about 200kWh.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan