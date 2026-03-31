Tshwane bus commuters face delays amid fuel shortages

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Tshwane bus commuters are warned of potential disruption by Tuesday afternoon, with diesel reserves at the three main depots having run out.

This as the roads and transport department in the city revealed from Monday afternoon that only 65 out of the planned 155 shifts were able to operate, using the limited fuel that remained.

Transport MMC Tlangi Mogale said this has restricted the normal bus operations. She said the Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) operates a total of 155 daily shifts across its three depots, and supply has been low.

“At present, all three Tshwane Bus Services depot filling stations have run out of fuel. This situation has had a major impact on operations, resulting in a reduced number of buses in service and the disruption of scheduled trips,” Mogale said.

She added that due to the shortage, a similar level of service would occur on Tuesday.

“However, there is a strong likelihood that no bus services will operate in the afternoon should fuel supplies not be restored in time. The city is engaging with suppliers and expects fuel deliveries later in the week.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this disruption causes to our commuters. While alternative transport options may be limited and not always affordable, we urge passengers to make necessary arrangements to reach their destinations during this period,” Mogale said.

She said the city is committed to restoring full operations as soon as the fuel supply allows.

There have been reported shortages of fuel at different petrol stations around the country due to the Middle East crisis and the Iran-American war, which has curtailed exports from the region.

Some garages have started increasing prices for diesel before the official announcement of prices by the government on Tuesday.