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WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa opens sixth investment conference

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TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is opening the sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa launched the initiative in 2018, with its aim being to make the conference the country’s premier platform for attracting domestic and international investors, and for showcasing South Africa’s investment potential and sustained economic reforms.

TimesLIVE

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