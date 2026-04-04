Cyberattack scuppers tabling of Land Bank corporate plan

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April 01, 2026.Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana briefs the media during the SARS announcement of the Preliminary revenue collection figure for the 2025/ 2026 financial Year held at SARS Head office in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A recent ransomware cyberattack on the Land Bank has compromised its ability to complete and table its corporate plan in time to meet the deadline, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has told parliament.

The 2026/27 plan had been due to be tabled by February 28 in accordance with the Money Bills Amendment Procedure & Related Matters Act, but Godongwana said he had agreed to request an extension until the end of April.

“There was a recent cyber incident affecting the Land Bank’s ICT environment,” he wrote in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza. “The entity is currently unable to access crucial systems and source information required to finalise the corporate plan submission.

“The Land Bank has also indicated that the occurrence has hampered access to information required to ensure full compliance with the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and other relevant governance frameworks.

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