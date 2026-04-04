Slain Eastern Cape woman sent messages saying she feared for her life — brother

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Zovuyo Mbana, who was reported missing over the weekend, was found dead on Monday, alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village, close to KuGompo City.

Just days before businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana was found dead, she sent frantic messages on March 25 to her friends and family that she feared for her life.

Mbana, 30, had shared her live location through the WhatsApp messaging app with her friends and family while meeting an acquaintance.

One location pinged in Amalinda and another in Mdantsane, according to her brother, Sikhusele Mbana.

Mbana, who was reported missing over the weekend, was found dead on Monday, alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village, close to KuGompo City.

Temoso Manemela, Aviwe Jilingise, Gladys Rethablile Ramodi and school principal George Jude Plaatjies appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mbana, who co-owned a salon with Ramodi, was last seen leaving Malcomess Park in Southernwood together with a colleague, according to police.

“They left with her, and she sent messages to people that she was attending a business meeting ... she managed to send live locations around 8pm that she didn’t trust where she was going,” Sikhusele said. “She [must have been] suspicious because she had never done so before.”

Three suspects, two aged 30 and one aged 40, have been formally charged with kidnapping and murder. During the investigation, a fourth suspect was identified as the alleged mastermind who paid the others to commit the murder — Brig Nobuntu Gantana, provincial police spokesperson

He said on Friday a case was opened with the police but they continued to look for her.

Sikhulule said they heard on Monday that Mbana was dead.

Mbana’s family, from Zadungeni Village in Ngcobo, was in the court gallery as the four accused made a brief appearance. Their case was postponed to April 10 for a formal bail application.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said investigators conducted interviews to trace her last movements.

Further enquiries led to the recovery of her body alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village.

“It is alleged that the victim was strangled inside a vehicle. Following the murder, three suspects searched for a location just off the N6 to dispose of the body. At the scene, they reportedly placed old tyres on the victim’s corpse and set it alight. The victim’s personal belongings were discarded; one cellphone was later found near a river close to the body,” Gantana said.

“Three suspects, two aged 30 and one aged 40, have been formally charged with kidnapping and murder. During the investigation, a fourth suspect was identified as the alleged mastermind who paid the others to commit the murder.

“The 53-year-old man later handed himself in at the East London police station. He allegedly confessed to paying the other three suspects R11,000 — R6,000 before the murder and R5,000 afterwards. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.”

She said the investigation is ongoing.

Her mother cannot even come to court ... She is at home cryin — Quincy Pule, Mbana’s uncle

Speaking outside court after the postponement, Sikhulule said he was not aware that his sister was in any romantic relationship. He said Plaatjies had attended a funeral of a family member at their home and he knew him as a business partner.

“We are more than shocked. We are hurting. Zovuyo was a hustling person who worked very hard. We are still waiting for DNA tests and the postmortem to be able to decide on a date for the burial,” he said.

Mbana’s uncle, Quincy Pule, described his niece as a sweet and respectful go-getter who wanted to ensure she was self-sufficient and resourceful. Pule said he saw posts about Mbana missing on social media and later learnt that she had been burnt beyond recognition.

“We last spoke last month, and she was inviting me to see the salon, but I never had time. We are very hurt. We want justice to prevail. Her mother cannot even come to court ... She is at home crying,” Pule said.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “The department only became aware of the incident through social media.

“Today the CMC [circuit management centre] head of the school was in court to ascertain the truthfulness of the social media reports. Having satisfied ourselves, an incident report will be submitted by the circuit manager. HR processes will then follow as the case develops.”

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said: “Zovuyo embodied hope and ambition, and her untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive violence that continues to plague our society, particularly against women.

“Such acts not only rob individuals of their lives but also fracture the very fabric of our communities. We stand for justice. We stand for her voice that was silenced far too soon. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable and face the full force of the law. We cannot allow this tragedy to go unpunished; it is imperative that justice prevails.”

Daily Dispatch