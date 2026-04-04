WATCH | Foreigner’s alleged drunk driving arrest triggers SA driver’s licence probe

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Road Traffic Inspectorate officials question a foreigner arrested at a roadblock in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate has launched an investigation to determine how an Ethiopian man arrested for allegedly driving drunk obtained a South African’s driver’s licence.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the man who was arrested in Port Shepstone on the KZN south coast on Friday night couldn’t explain how he obtained the licence.

The department said the man who produced documents to show he has a permit to sell goods in the country repeatedly tried not to take the breathalyser test.

The arrest comes as part of the department’s #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign (What are you doing to your country?), which aims to hold those who allegedly violate traffic laws accountable.

TimesLIVE