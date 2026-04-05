News

Joburg cuts power to government departments as unpaid bills top R1.3bn

City targets state defaulters in disconnection drive as debt crisis deepens

Yvonne Grimbeek

Yvonne Grimbeek

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills. (Eugene Coetzee)

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills.

Figures tabled this week reveal that City Power is owed almost R754m.

The same situation exists at Johannesburg Water, where government departments owe the city more than R600m.

The city’s debtors’ book has climbed to R71bn. This is what residents, businesses and other organisations owe the city in unpaid services, rates and taxes.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero, speaking at one of the government disconnection sites, said all customers, including government institutions, had a responsibility to honour their municipal obligations in full and on time.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Joyous Celebration directors trade blame in legal dispute

2

Mandela family feud escalates over Houghton home occupation

3

LISTEN | More than 2,000 buses to travel to Moria as JMPD sets up 24-hour roadblocks

4

Lesufi’s executive reshuffle hands over Gauteng treasury to EFF

5

WATCH | Paraffin selling for up to R28 per litre in some communities in Gauteng

Related Articles