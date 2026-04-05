Joburg cuts power to government departments as unpaid bills top R1.3bn

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City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills.

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills.

Figures tabled this week reveal that City Power is owed almost R754m.

The same situation exists at Johannesburg Water, where government departments owe the city more than R600m.

The city’s debtors’ book has climbed to R71bn. This is what residents, businesses and other organisations owe the city in unpaid services, rates and taxes.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero, speaking at one of the government disconnection sites, said all customers, including government institutions, had a responsibility to honour their municipal obligations in full and on time.

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