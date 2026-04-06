‘ANC will win back Umkhonto We Sizwe trademark’ - Mbalula

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes the party will be victorious in its court bid and win back the Umkhonto We Sizwe trademark.

Speaking at the commemoration of anti-apartheid icon Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu on Monday, Mbalula acknowledged the Umkhonto We Sizwe veterans and assured them that they would win the name back.

“We are in court today, still fighting for Umkhonto We Sizwe and we will win comrades in court because Umkhonto We Sizwe is the trademark of the ANC and it’s the spear of the nation that liberated our people,” he said.

Umkhonto We Sizwe was the paramilitary wing of the ANC which was founded in 1961 and aimed at putting pressure on the apartheid state.

In December 1993 during the transition from an apartheid to a democratic state, Umkhonto was disbanded.

Thirty years later in December 2023, former ANC president Jacob Zuma announced the formation of the Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) party which had registered to contest the 2024 general elections.

The party, which was just months old, became the third largest party during the elections with most of its support being in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In 2024, the ANC launched a bid in the Durban high court to prevent the MK Party from using the Umkhonto We Sizwe name and logo, arguing that they were the trademarks of the ANC and that the case was meant to safeguard the party’s heritage.

However, the application was dismissed.

In November last year the ANC filed an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal, arguing the Durban high court had erred in its judgment.