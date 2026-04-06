Cops find guns hidden under mattress after removing woman from bed

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A 36-year-old Free State woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to conceal four rifles and an airgun by refusing to move from a bed where the weapons were hidden.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, this happened during an intelligence-led operation at about 9.50pm on Sunday evening after credible intelligence about a male suspect believed to be in possession of illegal firearms.

He said police were led to the residence in Dilape Street in Batho location.

“On arrival, the team was met by a male occupant. After a formal introduction and explanation of the mission, the suspect granted the officers entry to the premises and immediately noticed a large rifle safe that appeared to have been forcefully tampered with. However, it was found to be empty.”

Kareli said a further search led to the discovery of 23 boxes containing 1,163 rounds of ammunition of various calibres hidden near a kitchen cabinet.

“In a tactical search of the bedroom, a 36-year-old female was found lying on the bed. She appeared hesitant to move or co-operate with the officers. Once she was moved, a search beneath the mattress revealed four rifles, including an airgun.”

He said the couple, a 46-year-old foreign national and his 36-year-old girlfriend, were immediately taken into custody for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and are expected to appear in court soon.