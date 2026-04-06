Five key takeaways from Mbalula’s speech at Solomon Mahlangu commemoration

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday led the commemoration of anti-apartheid icon Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was a South African freedom fighter and member of the ANC’s military wing Umkhonto We Sizwe. The apartheid regime hanged him on April 6, 1979, at Pretoria central prison, now known as Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre.

The ANC commemorated his legacy by visiting the prison where he was hanged, his graveyard and Solomon Mahlangu Square in Tshwane.

Here are the five things Mbalula said during the event: