Five key takeaways from Mbalula’s speech at Solomon Mahlangu commemoration

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday led the commemoration of anti-apartheid icon Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu.
Mahlangu was a South African freedom fighter and member of the ANC’s military wing Umkhonto We Sizwe. The apartheid regime hanged him on April 6, 1979, at Pretoria central prison, now known as Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre.
The ANC commemorated his legacy by visiting the prison where he was hanged, his graveyard and Solomon Mahlangu Square in Tshwane.
Here are the five things Mbalula said during the event:
- The ANC will win back the Umkhonto We Sizwe trademark in court where the matter is being heard.
- In the next two weeks, the ANC will reveal its mayoral candidates for all the municipalities in the country.
- The trust between ANC and people of SA has diminished because across many communities, people are confronted with failing services, unemployment, inequality and a growing sense of disillusionment.
- The true commemoration of Mahlangu should reflect the ideas he stood for which are justice, equality and shared prosperity.
- Despite all the challenges encountered, SA is much better in many respects than it was in 1994.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.