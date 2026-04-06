Four killed in separate taxi crashes in Mpumalanga

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Four people were killed on Monday in two separate accidents in Mpumalanga. File photo.

It has been a bloody and deadly end to the Easter long weekend for some, with four people killed and several others injured in two separate accidents involving taxis in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The first incident occurred on Monday morning on the N2 between eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) and Ermelo.

According to Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the accident occurred at about 11am.

“A minibus taxi and a sedan collided in a violent head-on crash. Emergency services arriving at the scene tragically declared three occupants of the minibus taxi dead on impact,” Mmusi said, adding that five other passengers from the taxi managed to escape the wreckage with minor injuries.

Mmusi said the severity of the collision necessitated the temporary closure of the N2, causing significant traffic delays as forensic teams cleared the site.

​Earlier on Monday at about 9.40am, a separate accident occurred on the R568 near the Kameelpoort Bridge between Vaalbank and KwaMhlanga.

According to Mmusi, one person was killed when a white Toyota Quantum, transporting passengers from Zebediela in Limpopo to Pretoria, overturned.

He said five passengers sustained serious injuries and 10 others escaped with slight injuries.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie expressed his sadness and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

“We are reiterating our call to motorists driving long distances to rest sufficiently along the way because fatigue kills. They must obey the rules and refrain from excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking,” Macie said.

The MEC wished those receiving treatment in nearby hospitals a speedy and full recovery.

As investigations continue, authorities urge all road users to exercise extreme caution during the busy April travel period.

With the heavy flow of traffic signalling the conclusion of the Easter long weekend, provincial authorities have ramped up their presence on major transit routes.

Mmusi said senior officials joined members of the Transport Inspectorate for a high-visibility operation at the Middelburg N4 Toll Plaza.

TimesLIVE