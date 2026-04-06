Groom and father derail wedding after arrests for drunk driving

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A KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for drunk driving hours before his wedding called his father to come and pick up his vehicle only for him to also be arrested for attempting to drive the car while drunk.

Relatives had to be called to the scene to pick up the car, and despite begging for the pair’s release, they were kept in custody.

Siboniso Duma, the province’s MEC for transport and human settlement, explained how the father and son ended up being arrested, which led to the cancellation of the wedding that was supposed to take place in Newcastle.

Duma said they were among several people arrested on Saturday evening in the province during the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation that targeted drunk drivers among other lawbreakers.

He said the groom had been arrested and taken for his blood to be tested when he was asked to call someone to come and pick up his car.

“Once you get arrested, you are handcuffed and then taken to the centre where the [alcohol] blood test is conducted.

“You have the opportunity to phone a family member to notify them that you’ve been arrested and to come fetch your car.”

Duma said when the groom’s father arrived, he pleaded in vain for his son’s release, saying he was getting married on Sunday.

“When his father arrived, he was drunk. So, he got arrested as well because once you start the engine and you are drunk, you get arrested.”

The pair are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Sowetan