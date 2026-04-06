Long-standing Black Mambazo member dies

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Ladysmith Black Mambazo co-founder Albert Mazibuko performing for the last time at the Joburg Theatre.

Albert Mazibuko, a long-standing member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has passed away at the age of 77.

The group’s Xolani Majozi said on Monday that Mazibuko’s death marks the end of an era for SA’s globally recognised isicathamiya and mbube music traditions.

Mazibuko, who parted ways with the group 11 months ago, joined it in 1969 and spent more than five decades as a tenor singer, becoming one of its longest-serving members. He was widely known within the group as “the librarian” for his deep knowledge of its history, music, and cultural roots.

Born in Embuzweni, Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal, Mazibuko played a significant role in preserving and promoting the traditional Zulu a cappella styles of isicathamiya and mbube, said Majozi

“Beyond his role as a performer, he was regarded as a cultural custodian and a reverend elder, contributing to the group’s identity both on and off the stage.

“Through decades of performances locally and internationally, Mazibuko was part of the ensemble that helped bring isicathamiya music to global audiences, continuing the vision of founder Joseph Shabalala," Majozi said. “His work formed part of a broader legacy that positioned the genre as a key element of South Africa’s musical heritage.”

In a statement, the group described Mazibuko as an intelligent and humble figure whose quiet strength and wisdom left a lasting impression on those he worked with, noting that his passing signals a significant moment for the genre and its history.

“He was truly an intelligent man whose knowledge, humility, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Through his work, he helped carry forward the vision of Dr Joseph Shabalala, ensuring that isicathamiya music reached a global audience. His passing marks the end of an era.”

While the group now consists of younger members maintaining the legacy, the original members have mostly retired or passed away.