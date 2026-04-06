Motherwell crash claims seven lives on Easter Sunday

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Seven people were killed in a head-on collision on the M17 between Kwazakhele and Motherwell on Monday afternoon.

Seven people died following a head-on collision on the M17 in Motherwell on Easter Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 3pm on Monday afternoon. involving a Renault Triber and an articulated Fuso manganese truck.

According to preliminary information, the Renault, with seven occupants inside, including three men and four women, was travelling from Kwazakhele towards Motherwell when it collided with the truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

All seven occupants of the Renault Triber were declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

The driver of the truck survived the crash and was treated for trauma.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed deep sadness following the incident, and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss of seven lives in a single incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in such tragic circumstances,” Nqatha said.

He also urged road users to exercise extreme caution, remain patient, and respect the rules of the road, particularly during the high traffic period.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and a case of culpable homicide was opened at the Swartkops police station.

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