Over 1,000 people arrested in Limpopo over the Easter holidays

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A crackdown on the illegal employment of undocumented foreigners resulted in the arrest of 15 people on Wednesday. Their employer was also arrested.

More than 1,000 people, including nearly 500 undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested in Limpopo during police operations over the Easter holidays.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies, police arrested a total of 1,023 suspects between 30 March and 5 April 2026 as part of Operation Shanela.

“Among those arrested were suspects linked to serious and violent crimes, including six for murder, six for attempted murder, and nine for rape. A significant number, 495 individuals, were arrested for contravening immigration laws,” he said.

Ledwaba said the operation relied on intelligence-driven tactics, including roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, patrols, and compliance inspections.

“These efforts also led to the seizure of firearms, drugs, and other dangerous items believed to be linked to criminal activity.”

Provincial police commissioner Lit Gen Thembi Hadebe, commended members for their unwavering commitment and the strengthened collaboration with stakeholders, including other law enforcement agencies.

“These results demonstrate our collective resolve to ensure safer communities during the Easter period, when there is increased movement of people across the province. Through our collaboration with stakeholders, we will continue to maintain high visibility and intensify operations to prevent and combat crime,” said Lt Gen Hadebe.

Ledwaba said all arrested suspects have started appearing before various magistrates’ courts across the province, while investigations continue.

Sowetan