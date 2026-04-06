Police captain arrested for ‘stealing’ from SAPS’ coffers

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Police have arrested a 53-year-old police captain for allegedly stealing millions from the SAPS presidential protection security service. Picture:

Police have arrested a 53-year-old captain attached to the Sunnyside police station on allegations of stealing millions from the SAPS presidential protection security service.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the arrest emanated from an internal investigation sanctioned by the division for financial management services after suspicious transactions on the Polfin system.

The accused allegedly used his access to the finance to withdraw money.

“An investigation has uncovered that he manipulated the systems to book out cash for himself under the guise that the money was meant for travelling expenses for close protectors attached to the presidential protection service,” Mathe said.

She said further investigation had uncovered that the money was not received by the close protectors but booked out in lump sum cash amounts by the member.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.