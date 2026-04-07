10 practical ways South African SMEs can strengthen their businesses

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Digital tools aren't just for big companies. The right payment solutions help small businesses get paid faster, reduce risk and build a traceable financial record.

Running a business in SA today requires more than ambition. Entrepreneurs face unique challenges from managing cash flow to navigating digital transformation and exploring new markets.

To succeed, they need practical guidance, strong networks and the confidence to act decisively.

According to the 2024/25 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, an increasing number of people worldwide are deterred from starting a business due to fear of failure.

In SA, this highlights the importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the right tools and support to overcome barriers and build resilience.

Access to mentorship, financial discipline and digital solutions can help reduce risks and empower SMEs to thrive in competitive markets.

Umesh Madhav, Head of Coverage for Business Banking in Standard Bank SA.

“Resilience comes from clarity, planning and strong networks,” says Umesh Madhav, Head of Coverage for Business Banking in Standard Bank SA.

“Entrepreneurs who focus on these fundamentals are better equipped to thrive in competitive markets and uncertain times.”

He says success is not about chasing trends, it’s about building systems, nurturing relationships and staying consistent in how you manage and grow your business.

“When entrepreneurs commit to these principles, they create businesses that can withstand shocks and seize opportunities both locally and globally.”

Here, Madhav highlights several everyday areas where entrepreneurs can strengthen their businesses:

1. Keep it simple: understand your ‘one thing’

Across all sectors, whether healthcare, accounting, legal, education, agriculture, mining, transport, or retail, the best-performing businesses know their “one thing” that makes them money.

Simply put: “If you cannot explain your business in one sentence, it is too complicated.”

2. Master cash flow management

Plan inflows and outflows carefully, manage cash securely and avoid liquidity crunches. Businesses that plan now survive later.

If you are a cash-heavy business (often common in retail, salons, taverns and fast-food outlet-type operations), make sure you are managing cash safely and efficiently.

3. Keep your personal and business finances separate

Every successful entrepreneur eventually learns this lesson: if you mix your personal money with your business money, you do not have a business. You have a hobby with a bank account.

Use proper business accounts, business tools and business reporting, even if your turnover is small.

4. Don’t underestimate the power of digital

Digital tools are not for “big companies only”.

Even a two-person start-up can look like a national operation with the right payment, invoicing and merchant solutions.

Platforms like SimplyBLU — Standard Bank’s all-in-one merchant platform — help entrepreneurs accept card payments anywhere, get paid faster and keep proper records (which banks, investors and even Sars love).

Digital payments reduce risk and admin. They also build a traceable finance history, essential whether you are earning R5,000 a month or R500m a year.

5. Cash still matters, especially in SA

While digital payments are rising, SA remains cash-heavy. Entrepreneurs should:

Balance how much cash they accept vs digital payments.

Use proper cash-management solutions to reduce risk.

Avoid keeping large amounts of cash on-site.

Track every cent — it is impossible to run a business you cannot measure.

These points are especially important for township entrepreneurs, spaza owners, salons, eateries and seasonal businesses that spike in peak periods.

6. Build relationships before you need them

One of the biggest mistakes businesses make, especially emerging entrepreneurs, is waiting until a crisis before building a relationship with their bank, suppliers or partners.

Whether you are a farmer in Mpumalanga, a legal practice in Sandton, a wine producer exporting to China, a retailer in the township, or a healthcare facility needing energy resilience, your network will save you long before money does.

7. Formalise, even if you are small

A common misconception is that township and informal businesses are ”not ready” to formalise.

Standard Bank’s Township Informal Economy Report conducted in October 2025 found that nearly 80% of township businesses were unregistered, which often limits their access to opportunities such as funding and formal markets.

Formalisation unlocks:

Access to funding

Better supplier contracts

E-commerce opportunities

Stability for the owner and the family

Long-term growth

8. Prepare early for peak season

Collect invoices, pay obligations and renegotiate supplier terms before peak trading periods.

9. Explore new markets

Seek growth through new trade corridors and regional opportunities, whether in Africa, China, the US or the EU, by leveraging African Continental Free Trade Area opportunities.

Domestic wine producers, for example, are set to benefit from China’s decision to grant zero tariffs on SA wine from May 1 this year under their recent trade framework, and this is expected to boost the country’s export competitiveness.

10. Build for longevity

The most resilient entrepreneurs across all sectors stay focused on:

Consistency over perfection

Cash flow over popularity

Systems over hustle

Clients over trends

Entrepreneurs are central to SA’s economic resilience and future prosperity.

By focusing on fundamentals such as cash flow, digital adoption, sustainability and strong networks, businesses of all sizes can position themselves not only to survive but to thrive in competitive and evolving markets.

These practical tips serve as a reminder that resilience is built step by step and that long-term success comes from discipline, clarity and adaptability.

Need a business bank account that offers numerous banking benefits? Switch to Standard Bank and find out why more and more businesses choose it as their trusted bank.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.