Classroom destroyed in suspected arson at North West school

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One of the grade 8 classrooms at Itsoseng high school that was burnt down.

North West education MEC, Viola Motsumi, has called on law enforcement to arrest whoever is behind the suspected arson attack that destroyed a classroom at a school in Itsoseng, Lichtenburg, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Motsumi also raised concerns about what she said was a disturbing trend where school infrastructure is destroyed during school holidays.

On Saturday morning, authorities were called to FM Ramaboa Technical School in Itsoseng, where a grade 8 classroom was found gutted by fire.

“I call on the South African Police Service to get to the bottom of this incident and arrest whoever is responsible. Such culprits need to be given the harshest sentence in order to show others that destroying educational assets is not the way to go.

“Every time during the school recess, we receive these types of reports at our schools. I appeal to community members to remain alert to any suspicious activity at schools and to report it to their nearest police station,” Motsumi said.

A total of 48 chairs, 32 desks, a chalkboard, textbooks, the ceiling and floor tiles were destroyed.

A case of malicious damage to property was opened with the local police station.

This is not the first school to be destroyed in the Ditsobotla municipality area. The Ditsobotla local municipality had previously revealed that the Aobakwe Primary School had also been completely vandalised.

Sowetan recently reported other municipal infrastructure that was destroyed in the same area which include a satellite police station, post office, municipal offices and a bus depot. The vandalism happened between 2015 to date.

TimesLIVE