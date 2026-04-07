Five things you need to know about the drama rocking Joyous Celebration

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A bitter fallout has erupted behind the scenes of gospel group Joyous Celebration with co-director Lindelani Mkhize trading serious financial misconduct allegations with long-time partners Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba.

The dispute, now laid out in court papers, reveals a deepening rift over money, control and transparency within the award-winning gospel group.

It started with a formal complaint lodged by Hlongwane and Namba, accusing Mkhize of financial mismanagement. They allege Mkhize failed to disclose and account for company money — a situation they say led to a R1m tax demand from the South African Revenue Service in 2024.

Hlongwane and Namba further claim Mkhize channelled event revenues and sponsorship funds into personal accounts or companies under his control while also allegedly spending over R1m on personal travel and car rentals.

Among the accusations is a R300,000 loan Mkhize allegedly took out for his own entity and failed to repay, as well as concerns over how major sponsorships and events were handled without proper disclosure.

The matter was escalated to regulators, with a Companies and Intellectual Property Commission investigation recommending it be resolved through an alternative dispute resolution process now before the Companies Tribunal.

In his defence, Mkhize rejects all wrongdoing and accused Hlongwane of blocking access to financial records and acting unilaterally in managing the group’s finances. He further alleges that company funds were diverted into a personal account labelled “office caddy” and that two company properties were sold without his knowledge.

Sowetan