Hundreds arrested in Easter roads mayhem, intoxicated driver misses his wedding

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At least 132 illegal and unlicensed firearms and 1,097 rounds of ammunition were seized in a week during SAPS Easter operations countrywide.

According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, KwaZulu-Natal had the most illegal firearms, with 42 seized.

Police arrested more than 15,000 suspects nationwide as law enforcement agencies intensified operations to curb crime and improve public safety.

Mathe confirmed that the 15,840 suspects were arrested for a range of offences, including serious and violent crimes such as murder and rape, from Monday last week until Sunday.

During this period, multiple law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS implemented heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks and targeted crime-prevention initiatives.

Police shut down 532 illegal taverns and shebeens for non-compliance with the Liquor Act. Mathe said they also arrested 773 people found to be selling liquor without a valid licence.

“By shutting down illegal taverns and arresting those who sell liquor unlawfully, law enforcement is taking a firm stand against environments that enable crime to thrive.”

Mathe said most of those without liquor licences, 229, were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, while Mpumalanga followed with 209 suspects arrested.

Police arrested 1,342 suspects for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 146 for murder, 123 for attempted murder, 189 for rape, 171 for house robberies and 334 for dealing in drugs.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has raised concerns about drunk driving, saying traffic officers arrested nearly 1,000 drunk drivers in just three days of the Easter holidays.

According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, the 934 arrests made from Thursday to Saturday were 263 more than in the same period last year.

Among those arrested for drunk driving was a KwaZulu-Natal man who missed his own wedding, which was supposed to happen on Sunday in Newcastle. He was arrested on Saturday evening while allegedly driving drunk.

Siboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for human settlements and transport, said the man called his father to pick up the car after his arrest. When the father arrived at the scene, he was also arrested for attempting to drive his son’s car while drunk, said Duma.

A 14-year-old boy died when he rolled his father’s car several times. It is alleged that his father was his passenger and had been drunk when the boy took over the wheel on the M25 in KwaMashu.

Another motorist believed to have been intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a ditch in KZN before fleeing on foot.

In Limpopo, five people, including a baby, died when a driver made an illegal U-turn to fill up at a fuel station he had passed on the N1.

According to authorities, the man was drunk.

Zwane said drunk driving remained a major concern on the country’s roads during the Easter long weekend.

“Arrests related to driving under the influence of alcohol increased by 39% as law enforcement officers intensified their efforts to save lives.”

He said there had been a noticeable 31.6% increase in the number of vehicles impounded.

“A total of 1,215 vehicles were impounded in the period compared with 923 in the same period last year.

“This means there were more vehicles transporting people without permits or in violation of permit conditions as people tried to make a quick buck,” Zwane said.

Duma said between Thursday and Saturday, authorities suspended 150 vehicles from the roads and impounded 188 cars being driven illegally.

Sowetan