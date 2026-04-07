WATCH | Madlanga commission hears from Tshwane metro police head

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry is set to continue to put the spotlight on the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) when it resumes its work on Tuesday.

After two weeks of recess, the commission will hear evidence from TMPD chief Yolande Faro, who is expected to give more detail about the three companies alleged to be linked to a criminal syndicate that managed to secure millions from tenders linked to the TMPD.

Madlanga commission | “What I hate is a criminal in uniform,” says TMPD chief Yolanda Faro, adding that all their officers have been vetted.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/vPMYp0LaAv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 7, 2026

Previously the commission heard from witness Revo Spies, deputy commissioner of TMPD, that deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini, responsible for procurement services, and CFO Gareth Mnisi colluded to ensure their three preferred security companies secured millions from the city.

The three companies — Gubis85 Solutions, Izingwenya 210 and Triotic Protection Service — are also believed to have ties to criminal cartels.

Triotic’s former director is deputy mayor Eugene Modise.

The companies were awarded tenders to guard the city’s infrastructure, and in one year, Gubis85 managed to secure R59.1m.

Meanwhile, previous witness Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who was arrested at the weekend when police found unlawful firearms during a search and seizure at his house, is expected to appear in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Nkosi is alleged to be the middleman between criminal cartels and suspended police deputy commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Sowetan