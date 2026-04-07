Montana faces battle blocking Sars from joining wife in tax debt liability

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Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s attempt to free his wife, Sefora Devereaux Letsoalo, from liability as a co-defendant in his multimillion-rand tax debt legal battle with South African Revenue Service (Sars) will be tough, according to tax experts.

Montana, married in community of property, is in a legal battle with the tax authority over a tax debt that was initially R44m but has accumulated to R55m.

The tax authority now seeks to sequestrate the joint estate of the couple after Montana in his affidavit in November flagged the non-joinder of his wife as a defect in the tax authority’s application.

Non-joinder of parties is a legal term referring to the failure to include a necessary party in a lawsuit. A necessary party is someone who has a direct and substantial interest in the subject matter of the case — one that will be affected by the court’s final judgment.

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