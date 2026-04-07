Reiger Park soccer teens to fly SA flag in Dubai

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Three Gauteng teens have been selected to compete in the Mina Cup, an annual elite youth football tournament, to be held in Dubai.

Brothers Zunaid Ground, 16, Mikklyn Ground, 15, and their friend Kiro Abrams, 15, from Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni believe this opportunity is a milestone in their short football careers.

The Mina Cup features children from all over the world and offers televised matches and professional scouting by football managers from across the globe. The competition will be held in October after it was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The trio plays for grassroots side Black Balls United and has never travelled abroad before.

“The first and last time I was on a plane was when I was around 10 years old, travelling to East London in the Eastern Cape for football,” said Zunaid. “I am so happy to be travelling with my friend and brother to do what we love. We appreciate how our coach got us this opportunity and took us off the streets.”

Mikklyn added: “I am so happy to be travelling to Dubai and playing there.”

‘Lifetime opportunity’

Abrams said he hopes to use the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“This is a lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I want to have my best game in Dubai and hopefully bring the trophy. Maybe I can be scouted and stay on that side or go back another time.”

The brothers’ grandmother, Ouma, said: “I am so proud of them, more especially because they did not fall for the social ills we witness every day in this community. Football has kept them out of the streets. If they did not play, they could have been drug addicts.”

Kiro’s mother, La-Beyonda Harris, said she initially struggled to believe the opportunity.

“For him to go to Dubai is a great opportunity and sets a good example for his siblings who come after him. When he told me about the opportunity, I did not believe it. I only believed it when his coach confirmed.”

Muzi Masuku, the coach and founder of Black Balls United, said he started working with the boys in 2017 after identifying a gap in youth development.

“This was sparked by a personal interest,” he said. “Years before I had identified my son, who at the time was four and talented; however, most of the existing clubs only took in players at the age of 13.

“I saw a gap in nurturing and developing young talent. A lot of talent is lost on the streets. This is how Black Balls United was born. I decided to take the programme and drive around in Reiger Park in 2017. This is where I observed many boys playing in the streets. My first recruit was Zunaid, then his brother Mikklyn. I recruited Kiro about two years ago,” said the coach.

Masuku said the Dubai opportunity came through the AIM SA organisation when his under-16 team competed against 10 teams across the province in February.

Sowetan