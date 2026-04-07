The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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The Nigerian rapper who went on X and claimed to be making money renting out RDP homes west of Johannesburg.

Easter weekend madness as more than 15,000 arrested

Traffic at Pumulani plaza as motorists drive back to Gauteng after the Easter weekend. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Traffic officers arrested nearly 1,000 drunk drivers over three days during the Easter weekend.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said 934 arrests were made from Thursday to Saturday, which is 263 more compared with the same period last year.

Among those arrested for drunk driving is a KwaZulu-Natal man who missed his wedding in Newcastle on Sunday. He was arrested on Saturday night.

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Public trust in the ANC has diminished, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the Solomon Mahlangu commemoration in Mamelodi, Tshwane. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the public has lost trust in the ANC.

Speaking during the Solomon Mahlangu lecture in Tshwane on Monday after the party had earlier commemorated Mahlangu’s legacy, Mbalula acknowledged the socioeconomic factors that had led to people losing confidence in the party.

“The ANC, the organisation for which Mahlangu gave his life, faces profound challenges. We meet at a time when the trust between the people and the movement has been diminished.”

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Man in viral RDP house rent video faces investigations

The Nigerian rapper who claimed to be making money renting out RDP homes west of Johannesburg. (Sowetan Sowetan)

The Gauteng department of human settlements says investigations will be conducted after claims by a Nigerian man in a video that he is collecting rent from RDP beneficiaries in Roodepoort.

In the clip that has gone viral, the man boasts about his financial influence and control over the properties, which led to questions about the illegal occupation and rental of state-subsidised housing.

“It’s 6.27am, up and grateful. I am checking up on our small tenant and going to collect rent from all these places. South Africa,” he says in the video as the camera pans to show RDP homes in the background.

The video triggered widespread reactions online, with users alleging similar practices are common in some communities.

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