Tourist guides learn Mandarin to welcome Chinese visitors

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Thirty South African tourist guides are learning Mandarin through a training programme offered by the department of tourism.

Thirty South African tourist guides are enhancing their skills to better serve Chinese visitors, one of the country’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

They are learning Mandarin through a training programme offered by the department of tourism.

The training follows a 2025 cultural immersion programme held in China, funded by the Chinese Embassy in partnership with the department.

The Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi level 1 and 2 classes began on February 16 and concluded last month. About 30 applicants were selected and travelled to China to learn Mandarin.

Excellent Nicolas Hlatshwayo, 43, a field guide who took part in the programme, said language barriers can affect the quality of tours and safety briefings.

“When there’s no translator, Chinese tourists take pictures without listening to instructions because they don’t understand English. But when you greet them in their language, they feel welcome and safe,” Hlatshwayo said.

Hlatshwayo highlighted that the programme has helped him understand the importance of global tourism and cross-cultural engagement, making it easier to convey the beauty of SA’s wildlife to Mandarin speakers.

From the North West, nature guide Godfrey Bachipile Dlamini, 35, added that being selected for the training was the highlight of his 13-year career at the Pilanesberg National Park.

“We have a lot of Chinese people visiting the area, so this skill is valuable,” Dlamini said.

Nashada Ndango, 29, works at the !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre, situated near Yzerfontein in the Western Cape, where she shares San history and interprets rock paintings for visitors.

She recalls facing challenges when conducting tours for Chinese groups. “I once guided a group with an interpreter, but they didn’t grasp all the information,” she recalls.

Ndango believes she will be able to offer clearer, more engaging tours by being able to speak Mandarin.

The tourism department says the cultural immersion programme supports South Africa’s efforts to deepen tourism relations with China, one of the world’s largest outbound markets with strong spending power.

The department views Mandarin skills as a strategic opportunity for guides, given the growing number of Chinese tourists and the potential economic benefits for local communities. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzle