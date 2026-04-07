WATCH | Illegal mining continues in Springs despite arrests

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Illegal mining in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has continued despite police and the army arresting zama-zamas and taking their equipment.

The defence force confirmed to Sowetan that they were at the Gugulethu informal settlement on March 23 as part of Operation Prosper, which was initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb illegal mining. Illegal miners were arrested and their equipment seized.

However, when the Sowetan team returned to the site on Tuesday, the illegal miners, mostly women, were still digging for gold at a nearby kraal owned by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The digging is happening just 50m from the kraal where activities were banned and the illegal miners were told by authorities that they could not dig because it was illegal. The holes were closed.

⛏️Residents of Springs, Ekurhuleni, are still digging up the ground in search for treasure as they believe there are traces of gold in the area.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/mHS6elgnyy — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 7, 2026

When Sowetan tried to speak to the women, they dispersed, citing fear of the publication calling the police on them.

However, some said they were mining because they were unemployed and needed to survive.

Lt-Col Mpho Mathebula, SANDF acting senior staff officer for operational communication, confirmed there was an operation at the site on March 23 “where successes were achieved”. The army planned to return as more information came to light, she said.

“Under Operation Prosper, members of the SANDF operating in co-operation with the SAPS conducted co-ordinated operations in the area.

“As a result of targeted searches, successes included the arrest of suspects and seizure of equipment commonly used in illegal mining, such as phendukas (picks).

“Illegal mining operations rely heavily on specialised equipment and logistical support networks. By confiscating tools, machinery and supporting infrastructure, the operation significantly disrupts the ability of criminal syndicates to continue their illicit activities,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili confirmed the operation but would not give details on the arrests.

Sowetan reported in February on the arrests of three individuals in connection with the illegal mining at the disused kraal. City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said at the time that law agencies were clamping down on the activities and that the Ekurhuleni metro police were deployed to ensure public order. Talks were ongoing on the deployment of the army.

Lerato Monyane, media liaison officer for the Ekurhuleni metro police, said their officers were not deployed in Gugulethu, and neither was the SAPS.

“Our officers are not at Gugulethu informal settlement. I contacted the SAPS in Springs, who also don’t have anything on their side, Monyane said.

Mbengashe had not responded to Sowetan’s further queries at the time of publication.

Sowetan