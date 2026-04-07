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WATCH | Lawlessness on the N1

Authorities did not permit use of oncoming lane

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane revealed drunk driving remains a major concern, with arrests surging over the Easter period. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

A few days after five people died on the N1 when a motorist made a U-turn, a video on social media has shown motorists creating their own lane by driving into oncoming traffic on the highway.

The video was allegedly captured on Monday when people were returning from the Easter holidays.

The video, which has been widely shared on X, shows motorists totally disregarding road rules with vehicles overtaking traffic by using the opposite lane meant for oncoming cars.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed authorities did not authorise the use of the oncoming lane.

“No police officers would allow people to drive into oncoming traffic. It was lawlessness that led to this,” Zwane said.

He revealed drunk driving remains a major concern, with arrests surging over the Easter period.

“Arrests related to driving under the influence of alcohol increased by a staggering 39% as law enforcement officers intensified their efforts to save lives.

“A total of 934 motorists were arrested from Thursday to Saturday countywide. This represents an increase of 263 compared with the same period last year.”

Sowetan

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