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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues hearings

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing hearing witness testimony on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

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