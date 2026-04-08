Bongani Mncwango defects to IFP after MK Party axing

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28/1/2026 Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre, cnr Nyara and Nzunga St, Motherwell: Dr. Bongani Mncwango, Secretary General with MK Partys president, Jacob Zuma, will welcome new party members. photo Fredlin Adriaan

Former MK Party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango has defected to the IFP.

Mncwango was axed as MK Party secretary-general last month and later replaced by Sibonelo Nomvalo, an MP from the same party.

Mncwango’s move was announced by IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday morning in Durban, who said that Mncwango’s addition to their party brings a wealth of leadership experience.

“His decision to join the IFP is not incidental — it is a clear affirmation of the growing confidence in the IFP as a credible, principled, and values-driven political home," he said.

Mncwango’s background from both the private and public sectors is not an isolated development, said Hlabisa .

“His distinguished career includes serving as CEO of Sanlam Healthcare, CEO of Netcare 911 and MD of Bonitas medical fund administration. His expertise and strategic insight will significantly strengthen the IFP as we intensify our mobilisation efforts ahead of the upcoming local government elections.”

South Africans from diverse political backgrounds are choosing the IFP because they recognise in us a party rooted in integrity, constitutionalism, and ethical leadership. — Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP leader

Hlabisa said this move is further evidence that the IFP is expanding its footprint and reconnecting with communities on the ground.

“Across the country, South Africans from diverse political backgrounds are choosing the IFP because they recognise in us a party rooted in integrity, constitutionalism, and ethical leadership. At a time of deep political uncertainty, the IFP stands firm as a beacon of stability, unity and good governance.”

The welcoming of new members during this period will bolster the party’s efforts as it gears towards the local government elections, he said.

“We enter this period with confidence and purpose. The IFP is fully in election mode. Our recent by-election successes reflect a growing trust from voters, and we are determined to build on this momentum.”

On Monday next week the IFP will convene a national council meeting where they will discuss a decisive path towards the polls.

“This will be followed by an extended national council on April 20, bringing together over 600 leaders from across the country to consolidate our strategy and readiness.”

TimesLIVE