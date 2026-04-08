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Fire guts Riverlea Secondary School classrooms, lab and library

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A fire destroyed a classroom block at Riverlea Secondary School on April 8 2026. (Gauteng education department)

A fire damaged a classroom block at Riverlea Secondary School in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Newly appointed Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile will visit the school on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) firefighters responded to the blaze at 7.26pm.

The fire affected three classrooms, a laboratory and the school library, the EMS team said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

A year ago, 11 classrooms, including those used by grade 8 pupils and the male ablution block, were damaged by a fire.

TimesLIVE

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