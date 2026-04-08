Five things TMPD top cop said about controversial multimillion-rand tender

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshwane Police Metro Department’s (TMPD) deputy commissioner, Sean Bolhuis, was in the hot seat at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.

He was being asked to give more details regarding alleged tender irregularities related to the metro police. At the centre of the allegations is Gubis85 Solutions, a company owned by Calvin Mahlangu and found to have raked in millions of rand in a tender from the TMPD. Gubis85 allegedly received the tender to guard municipal infrastructure.

Here are five key points from Bolhuis’ testimony:

In 2024, when he was appointed caretaker of municipal assets and services, he inherited a tender which constituted watchmen and ad hoc services.

The ad hoc services constituted the awarding of a security tender to private security companies to guard municipal infrastructure from criminality and vandalism.

He said he never authorised any allocation or work to Gubis85 Solutions. Inspector Lebogang Phiri was the person who allocated sites to Gubis85 Solutions, without having the authority to do so.

A full vetting to reveal an employee’s financial status, and that of their partners, and their entire history, should be a policy introduced by the municipality rather than just an annual security clearance check.

There has been a significant movement to fast-track the absorption of security guards for the city since Revo Spies joined the TMPD.

Sowetan