Free workshop gives freelance dancers new hope

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Choreographer Llewellyn Mnguni, originally from Mahikeng, is creating vital opportunities for freelance dancers through his three-week free workshop initiative, Dance With The Pros

At a time when many freelance dancers in Johannesburg struggle to access training, space and opportunities, choreographer Llewellyn Mnguni is stepping in to bridge the gap.

The Mahikeng-born dancer recently hosted a free three-week dance workshop festival, giving over 80 freelance dancers a rare opportunity to train, connect and grow without the financial burden that often comes with professional classes.

The initiative, titled “Dance with the Pros”, brought together eight professional dance teachers and created an accessible platform for dancers often left on the margins of the industry.

“Training is expensive, and for freelance dancers moving from job to job, it becomes inaccessible,” Mnguni says. “But training is the most important thing — it’s how you improve, how you stay ready, and how you connect with others in the industry.”

Choreographer Llewellyn Mnguni, originally from Mahikeng, is creating vital opportunities for freelance dancers through his three-week free workshop initiative, Dance With The Pros (supplied)

Mnguni understands these challenges firsthand, having grown up in Mahikeng. Now based in Johannesburg, he says creating opportunities for others has become central to his purpose.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for about five or six years,” he says. “A lot of dancers are sitting at home, unable to access spaces where they can continue developing their craft. This initiative was about changing that.”

Beyond technical training, the workshops created something equally important — a sense of community.

Freelance dancers, who often move from one short-term contract to another, rarely have consistent spaces to connect, collaborate or even be seen.

“These [workshop] spaces allow dancers to challenge each other, build confidence and form networks,” he explained. “That’s how opportunities are created.”

However, bringing the vision to life was not easy.

Mnguni had to navigate the financial realities of producing a free programme — from paying instructors to securing rehearsal and studio space.

“I had to hire about eight dance teachers, pay for studio time for each class, and make sure everything runs professionally,” he says.

The project was made possible through support from the National Arts Council, helping to cover costs such as studio hire and instructor fees — a significant barrier for independent artists trying to create accessible platforms.

“Access to funding is one of the biggest challenges. Without it, initiatives like this simply can’t exist,” Mnguni says.

Even with support, sustainability remains uncertain.

“This can’t be a once-off. The challenge now is: how do we keep it going?”

The response to the workshop, he says, was overwhelming.

“Dancers were incredibly appreciative. Many shared that this is something they’ve needed for a long time — a space where they feel supported and inspired again.”

The workshop festival also laid the foundation for Mnguni’s latest production, From You to Me, which was staged on March 13 and 14 at the POPArt Theatre in Joburg.

While the workshops focused on development, the production shifted toward storytelling, offering audiences an intimate and emotional experience.

Inspired by the women who raised him, From You to Me explores themes of motherhood, sisterhood and resilience.

“It came from a place of honouring my mother, my grandmother, and the women in my life,” Mnguni says. “I was raised mostly by women, and I felt it was time to recognise their impact.”

The piece, performed by three dancers, weaves together his and the dancers’ personal stories.

“We speak their names in the piece. It’s about honouring the women who’ve shaped us.”

The production struck a chord with audiences, with both nights selling out and many viewers deeply moved by the themes.

“People became emotional. It made them reflect on their own mothers and grandmothers,” Mnguni says.

He hopes to expand the work into a larger production in the future.

Mnguni’s path into dance began when he was just seven years old in Mahikeng, where he first trained in Latin and ballroom.

“I knew from a very young age that this is what I wanted to do,” he says.

He went on to study at the National School of the Arts and later at the University of Cape Town’s School of Dance before building a professional career that has taken him to countries around the world.

A significant chapter of his journey includes working with the late, acclaimed choreographer Dada Masilo for over a decade.

Despite his achievements, Mnguni is vocal about the challenges facing dancers in South Africa.

“Dancers are some of the hardest-working artists, but the industry is not supported enough,” he says. “There needs to be more investment, more resources, especially for freelancers.”

For him, initiatives like “Dance With The Pros” are not just projects but necessary interventions.

“If we don’t create these spaces ourselves, many dancers will be left behind.”

Mnguni hopes to expand the workshop programme into a longer-running initiative and continue growing both his creative and community-driven work.

“I’m focused on legacy now, on giving back and making the industry better,” he says.

Through his efforts, he is doing more than choreographing movement; he is creating pathways for success.

And for many dancers, that space to move freely may be the opportunity that changes everything.

Sowetan