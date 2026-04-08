Snubbed acting principal successfully challenges ‘unfair promotion’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The appointment of a principal at a Western Cape primary school has been set aside by the Education Labour Relations Council.

A teacher who held the position of acting principal for more than four years but did not get the permanent position after it was given to someone else has successfully had the appointment set aside and the post re-advertised.

Bernard Solomons, who held the acting position at Alfons Primary School in Windmeul, Paarl, since 2020, took the matter to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), claiming he had been unfairly overlooked despite years in the role.

He also wanted either the post to be re-advertised, or that he be appointed into the post as a “protected promotion”.

ERLC commissioner LM Taylor ruled in Solomons’ favour, but said protected promotion would not be a viable option for the parties. “[The] WCED [Western Cape education department] is ordered to re-advertise the post and open it to all qualifying staff for application and consideration at its earliest convenience,” he added.

According to the ruling, the post was initially advertised in 2021 when Solomons was shortlisted and interviewed. However, the post was not filled. It was again advertised in 2023 and both Solomons and a “Mr Muller” were shortlisted.

Muller was then appointed in October 2025.

READ| Tardiness costs Free State lecturer her R300k-per-year job

However, Solomons accused Muller of having personal relationships with members of the school governing body (SGB). “It was averred that this was why he became the preferred candidate in the 2023 process leading to his appointment despite not featuring in the 2021 process or even obtaining additional qualifications or experience between the two processes.”

While Solomons said he had been acting in the position for four years and nine months, the education department had said an acting stint did not necessarily grant that person the automatic right to be appointed.

“I agree with this sentiment,” Taylor said, “but it would most certainly stand such person in good stead with acquiring relevant experience, and more so in this instance where it was submitted by the applicant that the second respondent did not have the same acting experience as he did.”

Taylor said the evidence revealed that the minimum requirements for appointment into the senior role of principal were met by both men.

Muller was found to have fared well during his interview process.

Taylor said while it may have been the SGB’s recommendation to nominate Muller as the preferred candidate and Solomons as the secondary candidate, it remained the prerogative of the head of department (HOD) to appoint whom they believed to be the most suitable candidate.

“It is my view that in the absence of a full disclosure of comparative scoring of the two candidates, the HOD was not properly appraised of the interview panel’s scoring and as such could not fully exercise his or her prerogative.”

When Solomons and Muller applied for the position in 2021, Muller did not make the top-three selection.

The SGB members at the time recommended Solomons as the preferred candidate.

However, in 2023, the SGB members recommended Muller as the preferred candidate. “It is my view that the employer failed to apply its mind to the promotion holistically and in doing so acted unfairly towards the applicant.”

READ MORE| KZN education department appoints 500 grade R teachers to strengthen early learning

Taylor said Solomons was the leading candidate in the incomplete 2021 process, a fact which was not considered holistically in the appointment process.

Solomons had also repeatedly acted without any interventions relating to performance. His scoring was omitted from the submission to the HOD, added Taylor.

“Muller testified that he had taught some of the SGB members who had nominated him and that he was also teaching their children. In my view this could potentially be viewed as an influencing factor in their nomination process. Once again there does not appear to have been a full disclosure to the HOD in this regard,” said Taylor.

“I find that the first respondent [department] has perpetrated an unfair labour practice against the applicant, Bernard Solomons, both procedurally and substantively.”

Sowetan