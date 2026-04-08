The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Closed-case dockets found at suspended Sgt Nkosi’s house
When police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s Pretoria home, they found cash-in-transit (CIT) and hijacking dockets that had been closed because there were no leads.
According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe the dockets were illegally in Nkosi’s possession and not at the police storage facility.
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SA’s super fans accept they are not entitled to tournament freebies
High-profile soccer fans Masilo Machaka and Mamello Makha have insisted that as super fans they’re not entitled to get funding from government and Safa to attend big tournaments.
“I hear people talking, and people will always talk, but I can state that as super fans we’ve never ever received any financial support from the government to attend big tournaments,” Machaka told Sowetan yesterday.
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WATCH | Illegal mining continues in Springs despite arrests
Illegal mining in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has continued despite police and the army arresting zama-zamas and taking their equipment.
The defence force confirmed to Sowetan that they were at the Gugulethu informal settlement on March 23 as part of Operation Prosper, which was initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb illegal mining. Illegal miners were arrested and their equipment seized.
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Sowetan
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