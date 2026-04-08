The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Mama Joy during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium. File photo:

Closed-case dockets found at suspended Sgt Nkosi’s house

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi referred as witness F testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File photo: (Freddy Mavunda)

When police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s Pretoria home, they found cash-in-transit (CIT) and hijacking dockets that had been closed because there were no leads.

According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe the dockets were illegally in Nkosi’s possession and not at the police storage facility.

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SA’s super fans accept they are not entitled to tournament freebies

South African supporters 'Mama Joy' Chauke, Masilo Machaka and Mamello Makha during Bafana Bafana's 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying win against Benin at Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Picture: (Mohamed Ali/BackpagePix)

High-profile soccer fans Masilo Machaka and Mamello Makha have insisted that as super fans they’re not entitled to get funding from government and Safa to attend big tournaments.

“I hear people talking, and people will always talk, but I can state that as super fans we’ve never ever received any financial support from the government to attend big tournaments,” Machaka told Sowetan yesterday.

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WATCH | Illegal mining continues in Springs despite arrests

Illegal digging for gold continues in Gugulethu informal settlement, Springs. (Michelle Banda)

Illegal mining in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has continued despite police and the army arresting zama-zamas and taking their equipment.

The defence force confirmed to Sowetan that they were at the Gugulethu informal settlement on March 23 as part of Operation Prosper, which was initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb illegal mining. Illegal miners were arrested and their equipment seized.

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