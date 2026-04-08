WATCH | Viral ‘stunt driver’ hands himself over, ‘shows remorse’

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A man who went viral for dancing while driving, with his body hanging outside the vehicle, has handed himself to the police.

KwaZulu-Natal traffic officials have been hunting for the man since his reckless and risky behaviour was captured on video that started circulating on social media early this week.

In the video, the man – whom the officials called “stunt driver” – is hanging from the door with his body completely outside the vehicle and his one hand controlling the steering wheel.

His friends inside the car take several angles of the stunts as the car moves forward and the driver is whistling and dancing away.

Stunt driver has handed himself over to the RTI. (Supplied)

The joyous mood ended on Wednesday morning when the man handed himself over to the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in Pinetown.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said officials had questioned the driver and were assessing the next steps.

“The RTI has questioned the driver based on the assessment of the matter and thereafter determined what type of action to take moving forward,” he said.

“We welcome that the driver doesn’t drink alcohol and is remorseful. He regrets his actions and is prepared to reshape his life for the better.”

Duma cited the National Road Traffic Act, which stipulates that no person driving or having a vehicle on a public road shall allow any part of their body “to protrude beyond a vehicle while it is in motion on a public road”.

He added: “In addition, the driver should be positioned to exercise control of the vehicle at all times and avoid stunts that may cause injury to himself and the passengers. When driving a vehicle, the driver must have a complete view of the roadway and traffic ahead of them.”