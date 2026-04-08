WATCH | Riverlea pupils learn in school hall after fire disrupts classes again

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Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has condemned the fire that damaged parts of Riverlea Secondary School, describing it as a “criminal act of cowardice” with no justification.

A fire that broke out at the school on Tuesday evening damaged three classrooms, a laboratory, and the school library.

About 320 pupils in grades 8 and 9 have been affected by the blaze and are being accommodated in a school hall, while grade 10, 11 and 12 pupils have continued with classes uninterrupted.

Three classrooms, a laboratory and a library were gutted by fire at Riverlea high school in Joburg, on Tuesday evening. A year ago 12 classrooms were destroyed by a fire at the same school.

Reporter: @Nandile_Ntini

Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/tmXkb5qvzq — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

Maile said the incident is particularly concerning, as it is the third fire at the school following similar incidents in 2007 and 2025.

“We cannot justify the burning of a school under any circumstances. No grievance, no anger can ever be a reason to destroy a place of learning,” Maile said.

Grade 8 and 9 teacher Ma'am Ntsie utilises the school hall to teach her classes after a fire left them without a classroom. PHOTO: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Maile confirmed that the department will prioritise permanent infrastructure repairs rather than relying on temporary classrooms. A structural engineer will be brought in to assess the damage, with some classrooms expected to be renovated within days, he said.

“We have advised against bringing in mobile classrooms when there are existing structures that can be repaired. Even if it takes a few extra days, it is a more sustainable solution,” he added.

Riverlea Secondary School went up in flames. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Maile also raised concerns about long-standing infrastructure backlogs at the school, noting that some classrooms damaged as far back as 2007 and 2025 remain unrepaired.

He warned that the school is currently operating far below its intended capacity, despite ongoing shortages of school placements across the province.

Beyond infrastructure, the MEC highlighted crime and security as critical challenges affecting schools in the area.

“This cannot be addressed through ad hoc measures. We need a comprehensive approach involving the department of community safety, police, parents and school governing bodies,” he said.

Three classrooms, a laboratory and a library were gutted by fire at Riverlea high school in Joburg, on Tuesday evening. A year ago 12 classrooms were destroyed by a fire at the same school.

Reporter: @Nandile_Ntini

Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/tmXkb5qvzq — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Riverlea community leader Theo Doyle expressed deep frustration, saying the latest fire reflects years of neglect.

“Disappointment is an understatement. Nothing meaningful has been done since last year’s fire except for a few mobile classrooms. This school is long overdue for a proper upgrade,” Doyle said.

He also rejected claims that the broader community is to blame for the incident.

“It’s not the community; it’s a few bad elements. Riverlea is a good community with potential, but it lacks opportunities and proper support,” he said.

Doyle called for urgent intervention, improved security, and long-term investment in local schools, warning that without these measures, incidents like this will continue.

Both MEC Maile and community leaders have agreed that those responsible must be identified and dealt with decisively, as efforts continue to restore normal learning conditions at the school.

Sowetan