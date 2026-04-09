Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Blondie gives SA a peep into The Makhenes reality show

Blondie Makhene (Supplied)

Veteran musician Blondie Makhene pulls back the curtain and offers his vulnerable side in the new reality TV show The Makhenes, spanning five decades and three generations.

In the new Mzansi Magic show debuting on April 12, he is joined by his famous daughter and actor Letoya Makhene. Blondie tells Sowetan what the audience can expect.

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Makeup artist Queen Motlatle takes on the fine art world

Her win as best make up and hairstyling at the 2025 Septimus Awards (supplied)

Queen Motlatle is stepping into a powerful new chapter, adding “fine artist” to an already formidable legacy in film and television.

The award-winning hair, makeup and prosthetics designer is now taking her storytelling beyond the screen and into the global art world.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan