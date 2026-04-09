Five things you need to know about suspended TMPD official’s Madlanga testimony

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Suspended director of assets and security at the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), Tshukudu Malatji, testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) director for asset protection services has admitted to being responsible for the city’s wasteful expenditure.

Appearing before the Madlanga commission on Thursday, Tshukudu Malatji conceded that had he stopped the ad hoc services in December 2024 after it was revealed that some companies were irregularly allocated sites, he could have saved the city millions. That was because some companies continued to be allocated sites, he said.

Here are five things you need to know about his testimony at the commission:

Malatji created a need for a multimillion-rand ad hoc services tender that entailed guarding Tshwane properties.

Tender documents were removed from the supply chain premises during the tender process and that led to 22 companies securing a multimillion-rand tender with the city through a court order.

The security companies that were awarded the tender may have invoiced without rendering the service as there was no method to monitor if the service was indeed rendered.

In March 2025 he ignored instructions from his superiors to cancel the ad hoc services.

Malatji was suspended in July 2025 as the city investigated the tender.

Sowetan