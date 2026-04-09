Phala Phala judgment expected in a month, top court says

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The Constitutional Court chief registrar has indicated the court would deliver the much-anticipated judgment on the Phala Phala case, involving President Cyril Ramaphosa within a month.

The chief registrar Simone-Lanique Tyamela in a letter to EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday said chief justice Mandisa Maya indicated the preparation of the judgment is at an advanced stage and its delivery is expected within a month.

This comes as the EFF was picketing outside the top court, complaining that the court heard the matter in November 2024 and more than a year later had not delivered a judgment.

The EFF initiated its case against the National Assembly and National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza in the top court in February 2024, three months before the 2024 local government elections.

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