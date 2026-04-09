R45m needed to fix razed Riverlea school

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Grade 8 and 9 teacher Ma'am Ntsie utilizes the school hall to teach her classes after a fire left them without a classroom.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile says his department will need about R45m to fix infrastructure damage at Riverlea Secondary School caused by fires as far back as 2007.

This comes after yet another fire gutted the Johannesburg school on Tuesday evening and destroyed three classrooms, a laboratory, and the school library.

A fire that razed the school last year damaged 12 classroom. None of the classrooms that were damaged by the 2007 and 2025 fires have been fixed.

“The cost of repairing the damage is estimated at R45-million, adding further strain to an already stretched education budget,” said Maile when he visited the school yesterday.

Maile also revealed that last year, the department spent R1.6m to procure mobile classrooms after 12 brick and mortar classrooms were destroyed in the fire.

One mobile classroon, he said, costs R390,000.

This time, he said, they will not provide mobile classrooms for the pupils, adding that teaching and learning for all the 320 affected pupils will continue to happen in the school hall.

The grades 8 and 9 affected by the blaze are being accommodated in the hall while grades 10, 11 and 12 pupils have continued with classes uninterrupted.

According to Maile, it will take only between five and 10 days to refurbish the three classrooms that were damaged, hence there is no need to provide mobile classrooms.

“We have advised against bringing temporary classrooms. We don’t think we need them when there are classes that can be renovated. Instead of spending money on mobile units, we will redirect those funds to repairs. Unfortunately, this could take five to 10 extra days, but we believe it is a better option,” he said.

Regarding how some of that R45m will be spent, Maile said improving security, particularly lighting, would be prioritised.

“Lighting is certainly a priority in the school, especially at night,” he said.

Riverlea residents and community leaders have raised serious concerns about security lapses at the school.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Mongezi Hlahla believes the fire may have been started by someone within the community.

Sowetan