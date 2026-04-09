Telkom warns customers of car competition scammers

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Telkom has issued a warning about scammers who lie to its customers about winning a car, before defrauding them.

In a statement, the company said it has been made aware of the scam after reported incidents related to its Summer Campaign car competition, in which five legitimate people have already been given their Toyota Starlet Cross vehicles. The competition closed on January 31, and all competition processes have been concluded.

The company, however, said scammers are continuing to target people to defraud them.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters is to impersonate Telkom representatives and falsely inform individuals they have won a car.

“Customers are then asked to make a payment to ‘release’ or claim the prize. This is fraudulent and has no association with Telkom,” said the company.

Telkom emphasises that it will never request any form of payment, deposit, administration fee or voucher purchase for customers to claim prizes or rewards.

“Any communication that asks for payment to unlock a prize, requests sensitive information such as banking PINs or OTPs, or directs customers to suspicious links should be treated as fraudulent, and avoided.”

Customers should always verify prize notifications by doing the following:

Checking official Telkom SMS short codes, email domains and in-app notifications via the My Telkom app.

Visiting the official Telkom website ( www.telkom.co.za ) or self-service portal ( gethelp.telkom.co.za ) directly, rather than clicking on links in unsolicited messages.

) or self-service portal ( ) directly, rather than clicking on links in unsolicited messages. Contacting Telkom customer care or visiting a Telkom store if they are uncertain about any communication.

Sowetan