The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Former mineworkers Sifiso Timane, Patrick Bhaduza, Anurio Filipe Queba, Luis Maticane, Luis Jala, Silvestrer Josa and Denise Mutuque have been waiting for their severance pay from Aurora mine in Germiston after the mine company was liquidated in 2012.

WATCH | Former Aurora mineworkers awaiting payout 15 years later

Former mineworkers Sifiso Timane, Patrick Bhaduza, Anurio Filipe Queba, Luis Maticane, Luis Jala, Silvestrer Josa and Denise Mutuque have been waiting for their severance pay from Aurora mine in Germiston after the mine company was liquidated in 2012. (Thulani Mbele)

Denis Mutugue, 64, worked for the Aurora gold mine for 27 years, earning a salary of R1,718 until the company collapsed in 2011.

Since then he’s been waiting for his R10,993 severance package, which he hopes will significantly change his family’s circumstances.

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LISTEN | Lindelani Mkhize apologises for Joyous Celebration fallout

Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize.

Amid a public legal dispute, Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize has apologised to the country and supporters of the gospel group, acknowledging their internal challenges should never have unfolded in the public eye.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Mkhize struck a reflective tone, admitting the handling of the situation has fallen short of what the brand represents.

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High-scoring Bucs on way to new club record

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates one of his goals during the Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Orlando Amstel Arena. (Sydney Seshibedi)

Orlando Pirates’ recent goal rampage isn’t only boosting their goal difference, which could eventually prove vital in their title fight with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but it could also see them set a new club scoring record in a 30-game PSL era.

The Buccaneers – who have scored 11 times in their last two league fixtures, whipping TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0 – boast 45 league goals this term, with seven games left.

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