Top lawyers resume ‘gratuity’ fight as Mkhwebane revives battle

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The sparring between public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka and her predecessor Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the non-payment of her loss-of-office gratuity has resumed, nearly 17 months after Mkhwebane was dismissed by the Gauteng high court.

In court papers filed in the high court in Pretoria this week, Gcaleka is asking the court to throw out Mkhwebane’s condonation application as well as an application for leave to appeal.

The former EFF MP and former MKP MP is seeking leave to appeal a judgment of the high court and another of the Supreme Court of Appeal that turned down her bid for the Office of the Public Protector to pay her a loss-of-office gratuity worth millions of rand after she was impeached by parliament in 2023.

Gcaleka has come out guns blazing against her predecessor, poking holes in the condonation application and her application for leave to appeal.

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