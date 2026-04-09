Tshwane CFO demands withdrawal of suspension notice, and gets representation extension

A special council in Tshwane granted embattled CFO Gareth Mnisi an extension to explain why he shouldn’t be suspended despite his demand for the suspension notice to be immediately withdrawn.
Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, has learnt that Mnisi, through his lawyers, raised objections to the fact that a notice of the intention to suspend him contained no details of any wrongdoing allegedly committed by him.
Mnisi had been given seven days to motivate why the council should not place him on suspension after allegations of possible tender irregularities emerged against him at the Madlanga commission.
It emerged last month that witness Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who was testifying at the commission, had allegedly exchanged tender information with Mnisi, apparently to influence the bidding processes.
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