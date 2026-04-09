WATCH | Fight for Aurora miners’ money far from over, says Cosatu

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Former mineworkers Sifiso Timane, Patrick Bhaduza, Anurio Filipe Queba, Luis Maticane, Luis Jala, Silvestrer Josa and Denise Mutugue have been waiting for their severance pay from Aurora Mine in Germiston.

More than a decade after the collapse of Aurora Gold Mine, Cosatu says the plight of hundreds of unpaid mineworkers remains unresolved, with little clarity on when or if they will receive their money.

General secretary Solly Phetoe said that while the matter may appear administratively closed, it has not delivered justice for the 475 workers still waiting for compensation estimated at about R5m.

“It may have been closed administratively, but not in a way that delivers justice. The court has already ruled that workers must be paid,” said Phetoe.

“Cosatu or any relevant unions can push for enforcement. If the lawyers were involved, they need to explain where the money went.”

The mine was owned by Khulubuse Zuma, the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zondwa Mandela, when it went under, leaving more than 5,000 employees destitute.

Among those still waiting is Denis Mutugue, 64, who worked at the Aurora Gold Mine for 27 years, earning R1,718 a month before the company collapsed in 2011.

Since then, he has been waiting for his R10,993 severance package money, which he says could change his family’s living conditions.

READ | Khulubuse Zuma begins paying R23m in damages to Pamodzi and Aurora mine liquidators

More than 400 former mineworkers have been left unpaid and in worsening poverty following the liquidation of Aurora Empowerment Systems.

Report and Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/l3qLsERMC1 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

Mutugue is one of hundreds of former workers from the Germiston mine who are yet to receive their dues, with some of his colleagues having died while waiting.

The matter has dragged on for 15 years, and Mutugue is hoping to get his money before he dies of old age and heartache.

“There hasn’t been much progress on getting the funds, and it’s been years. The company went into liquidation in 2015 and since then, we have not seen anything,” he said.

“Without a pension or UIF, I’ve been forced to do small jobs just to survive, but that’s not enough. I worked for that mine, but today I live hand-to-mouth, struggling to feed my family.”

Mutugue, who stays in the Makause informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston, started working for the company in 1984 as a team leader.

He said the money he’s expecting might seem little, but it can make a difference to his family.

“I‘m unsure if the money would have increased by the time I lodged the claim, but I still hope it helps me buy or build a home for my six kids,” he said.

“We are sharing a shack, and it’s very small. The area we live in doesn’t have electricity or water. I want to be able to take my kids out of here because life here is unbearable.”

Lawyers representing the company said the matter was before court, as they’ve allegedly been trying to recoup more than R16m from the liquidators.

According to claim documents, some of the miners were owed as little as R4,988, having worked for the company since 1994.

ALSO READ | Workers gather for Aurora court case

Antonio Nhaca said he was owed R26,760, while Moses Langa said R38,429 was due to him.

“I don’t want to die like the other miners who passed away waiting for their money,” said Langa.

“I have 10 grandchildren, and three of them live with me. The money would really help. I can invest some of it for my children.”

Kim Warrens, Aurora’s attorney, said the amount each worker will ultimately receive depends on whether the funds can be recovered.

“At this stage, the liquidators cannot assess the precise impact of the delays. This can only be determined once the funds have been recovered and the liquidation and distribution account has been finalised,” she said.

Sowetan