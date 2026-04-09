WATCH | Woman ‘sets lover on fire’, watches him burn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomzekelo Moloi, 82, alleged her grandson was burnt on New Year’s Day. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng police are investigating a case in which a 25-year-old woman allegedly poured petrol on the father of her child and watched him burn while he lay in bed.

A witness who rushed to the scene after seeing smoke coming from the house said he found the woman had locked the security gate and was allegedly inside watching while 25-year-old Misokuhle Mvunelwa burned and she was not calling for help.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1664309">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

“I asked her what was happening and she said Miso was on fire. The security gate was locked. I asked her to open it but she said she couldn’t.

“Miso appeared behind her, naked and on fire. He claimed she had set him alight. What confused me was why she was not seeking help before I approached. When I asked her why she did this, she said he was not taking her calls, was cheating and she loved him.”

The incident happened on New Year’s Day and the victim died on March 17 after succumbing to organ failure due to burn wounds.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Mvunelwa was taken to hospital. She was later released as police continued with investigations.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed the matter was not enrolled in court pending investigations.

According to the family, police went to the house on Tuesday to gather forensic evidence as investigations are allegedly starting from scratch after Mvunelwa died.

The incident, they said, followed a pattern of volatile behaviour in the relationship.

Days before the attack, the family said the woman told Mvunelwa their three-year-old child had died. This turned out to be a lie.

According to Mvunelwa’s 82-year-old grandmother, Nomzekelo Moloi, he had returned home early on the day of the incident and went to rest in a back room.

Slain Misokuhle Mvunelwa's grandmother Nomzekelo Moloi, recalls watching him being burnt alive. He was doused with petrol and set alight on New Year’s Day. Mvunelwa died in March.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/FuAw6rsljk — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

She said a neighbour later arrived in panic after noticing smoke coming from the room, saying he was on fire.

“We rushed there. When we got inside, we found her standing next to the bed. My grandson had severe burns and his clothes had been burnt off,” she said.

Moloi said the woman did not attempt to seek help or unlock the security gate, claiming she did not have the key. She said the suspect accused Mvunelwa of infidelity.

“She would call me late at night, claiming he was with another girlfriend and demanding I intervene,” Moloi said.

“There were times he had bruises and told me they had fought.”

In one incident, she said, the woman allegedly arrived at the home armed with a knife, threatening to attack Mvunelwa and another woman before damaging property.

Mvunelwa’s mother, Siyasanga Mvunelwa, who lives in the Eastern Cape, said the family is seeking answers after his death.

She raised concerns about the police response, alleging delays in evidence collection.

“We were told not to touch anything because the police would come back, but three months passed. It was only after we lodged a complaint that officers came to take statements and collect forensic samples on Tuesday,” she said.

“How are samples collected three months later? We want justice for my son.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed a case of attempted murder was initially opened in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

“A suspect was arrested and appeared before the Vosloorus magistrate’s court on January 5. The suspect was released pending further investigation,” Sibeko said.

She said after Mvunelwa’s death, the case has since been upgraded to murder, and investigations are ongoing.

“The investigation is awaiting forensic results. No suspect has been arrested at this stage,” Sibeko said, adding an internal process is underway after a complaint lodged by the family.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the suspect were unsuccessful as she did not answer Sowetan’s calls and messages.

Sowetan