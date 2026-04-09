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WATCH | You now have a say in the kind of police you want in your area

Michelle Banda

Michelle Banda

Journalist

SAPS officials with SANDF members received their marching orders from the Provincial Commissioner of Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata at the 10111 center. Picture Eugene Coetzee
The SAPS is holding 100 public participation meetings at 11 police stations in the country. Picture Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

The SAPS has asked residents of Alexandra in Johannesburg to have a say about the calibre of police officers they want in their community.

This comes as the SAPS is meeting residents to discuss policing issues they have and what needs to be done to resolve them.

It is holding 100 public participation meetings across 11 police stations in the country.

During the second day of the engagement on Thursday, Col Sambureni Mawundla from the division of visible policing at SAPS head office said public participation was necessary as a response mechanism to changes in dynamics in communities to combat crime.

He said Alexandra police station was one of the biggest stations dealing with major crimes but capacity was at 70% because of budget constraints.

“In Alexandra, we have about 305 police deployments, but using the public participation tool, the need is at 480. The vacancy rate is 25.”

According to Mawundla, hearing from the community and different stakeholders will help to address the need.

He said the discussions came about as a response to the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing in 2014, which was established to investigate complaints about police inefficiency.

The commission’s recommendations aimed to mend the relationship between the SAPS and the community through structural accountability and increased participation.

Sowetan

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