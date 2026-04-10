Family addresses ‘attempts to soil Chris Hani’s name’

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Chris Hani’s family has issued a stern warning to politicians and officials they accuse of trying to “rubbish” and “soil” his legacy.

Speaking at the 33rd commemoration of the late struggle stalwart in Mpumalanga on Friday, his nephew Mphatheli Hani said the family will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the name of the anti-apartheid leader, whose assassination in 1993 shook the nation.

Mphatheli said recent events preceding the commemoration have been looked at with a very dim view by the family.

“We see tendencies that begin to rubbish our family name, irrespective of who is doing it and irrespective of whatever position you hold in government,” he said.

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Mphatheli also addressed tensions around the wreath-laying ceremony.

The annual SACP Chris Hani wreath-laying ceremony descended into chaos on Wednesday after the abrupt departure of the Hani family from the memorial site.

The family staged a walkout after the revelation of the extent of the involvement of the Ekurhuleni municipality in the programme and commemoration.

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Hani’s widow Limpho later told eNCA that what had had happened was like a stokvel and she could not accept it.

Addressing the matter, Mphatheli said: “I have heard reckless utterances that the wreath-laying event could proceed without the family.

“You dare, I am telling you, you dare. We are watching. Thembisile’s [Hani’s] name is not a name to play with,” he said.

Mphatheli said while the Hani family embraces ubuntu, it would not remain silent.

“We are a family of Ubuntu, but we are not naive or docile. You may not see us on these platforms, but this is the correct audience to deal with certain issues,” he said.

He also heaped praise on Limpho saying she had carried the family during difficult times when the price of fighting against social injustice was going to prison or death.

“You continue to blaze the trail as a mother because we only have you now left in the family as a parent.

“All the good work, your fearlessness as a woman to stand up in front of the country to scoff at social injustice is much appreciated by us.”

Mphatheli said South Africa’s democratic history must not be distorted, pointing to former president Nelson Mandela’s role after Hani’s death.

“If we talk about three decades since Hani fell, everyone knows that Mandela is the one who called for elections after that cowardice act of Janus Waluz, when he mowed down Thembisile with bullets. That is well documented, and therefore any attempt to begin to soil that legacy ... we are looking at it with strict vigilance.”

He also praised family members for staying clear of controversy, singling out Hani’s daughter Lindiwe.

“I am very proud of you, Lindiwe. You have done very well to save our family from controversy, which is characterised by sheer arrogance by some officials of government, which breeds more arrogance,” he said.

“Our family is not in the headlines for theft of government money. This is 33 years, I’ve never had an inkling of your name being mentioned in controversial things, and you must continue like that. I am here to support you and protect you.”

Reflecting on Hani’s legacy, he said the late leader stood for integrity and selflessness.

“Thembisile (Hani) left us with values [such as] servitude, selflessness, self-cultivation, and striving for moral perfection so that you serve our people with trust.

“So we’re very proud of Thembisile because he has never dragged our name for wrong reasons, he stayed away from being a servant for corruption, which is voiding ambition for a position of power.”

Sowetan