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Now EFF can’t vote against its own budget: Lesufi explains decision to appoint Dunga

Gauteng premier says he was under pressure to pass adjustment budget and avoided catastrophe that would’ve placed his government at odds with AG

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi deliver his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre.   Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi believes he has played a masterstroke by handing over the province’s finance department to the EFF, as now they can never vote against their own budget in the legislature.

Lesufi has argued, in the midst of harsh criticism, that budget votes have proven to create instability in the running of government and that giving the EFF the role to draw up the budget will go a long way to create much-needed stability.

The EFF is one of the four biggest political parties in the Gauteng provincial legislature along with the DA, MK Party and the ANC.

Lesufi says the ANC needed at least one of these parties firmly in the government of provincial unity he leads in order to pass budgets and successfully defend motions of no confidence.

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